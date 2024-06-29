29 June 2024

Germany v Denmark clash delayed for 24 minutes by thunder and lightning

By NewsChain Sport
29 June 2024

Germany’s Euro 2024 knockout tie with Denmark suffered a 24-minute delay due to thunder and lightning in Dortmund.

English referee Michael Oliver suspended the round-of-16 tie, which was scoreless, after 35 minutes before the weather relented.

As torrential rain fell at the Westfalenstadion, both sets of players stood at the edge of the pitch for a few moments before being led into the dressing rooms.

The round-of-16 tie began in good weather, but conditions changed as the contest went past the half-hour mark.

Loud thunder bangs, lightning, heavy rain and hailstones arrived as both sets of supporters tried to protect themselves under makeshift covers.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, speaking on ITV, said: “I’m surprised it took it that long to get them off actually because there’s been some pretty nasty incidents with it.”

Germany players stand on the touchline as play is suspended due to thunder and lightning (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

