Gethin Jones signs fresh two-year contract at Bolton

Gethin Jones, right, has signed a new deal
By NewsChain Sport
16:48pm, Tue 25 May 2021
Gethin Jones has signed a new two-year deal at Bolton

The 25-year-old defender joined Wanderers last summer on an initial 12-month contract with the option of a further year, but has now agreed fresh terms.

“The gaffer (Ian Evatt) spoke to me after the Crawley game and discussed that he wanted to offer the new deal instead of the option and I was made up,” Jones told Bolton’s website.

“You always want to play in the higher leagues when you’re a footballer and what better way to do it than with this club.

“It belongs in the higher leagues and that’s what we’re all trying to achieve.”

