Giles Coke gets green light to join Grimsby for rest of season
Grimsby have signed experienced midfielder Giles Coke until the end of the season.
The 34-year-old has been able to sign after the EFL and FA granted permission for him to join the League Two Mariners.
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst told the club website: “I’m really pleased, not just for ourselves but for the player as well.
“When I delivered the news last week that it looked like he couldn’t sign for us, you could see him get quite emotional really, angry, annoyed and disappointed because in the few weeks we have had him here, he has worked incredibly hard but also the extra sessions he was putting in to prove his desire and show the work he is willing to put in.”
The former Mansfield, Northampton, Motherwell, Sheffield Wednesday and Hereford player was initially refused permission to join the Mariners because he was still registered with the National League, but that issue has since been resolved.
Coke told the Mariners website: “I am absolutely delighted. It’s been a tough week or two not knowing if I would be able to sign, but I am just so happy that it has been able to get sorted.”