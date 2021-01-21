Gillingham to assess Olly Lee and Kyle Dempsey before Rochdale clash

Gillingham manager Steve Evans will be sweating over the fitness of Olly Lee and Kyle Dempsey ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Rochdale.

The midfield duo are carrying knocks and were both doubts ahead of the postponed midweek fixture with Lincoln.

Jacob Mellis (hamstring) could again be in the squad but may not be ready to feature.

Striker Dominic Samuel and midfielder Henry Woods remain on the absentee list after operations.

Rochdale defender Jimmy McNulty will miss the trip to Gillingham as he serves the second part of his three-match suspension.

McNulty was shown a straight red card for kicking out at an opponent in Rochdale’s 3-3 draw with Wigan last weekend.

Dale manager Brian Barry-Murphy will again check on veteran defender Paul McShane, who is hoping to overcome a calf injury.

Captain Eoghan O’Connell remains on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

