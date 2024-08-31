Gillingham boss Mark Bonner hails leaders after holding on for Chesterfield win

Delighted Gillingham boss Mark Bonner saluted his table-topping side as they clung on to beat Chesterfield with a 1-0 League Two win at Priestfield Stadium.

A precise headed effort from Robbie McKenzie was enough to separate the teams in all-action encounter which saw both sides finish the game with 10 men.

Gills skipper Max Ehmer was dismissed on the hour for a second bookable offence, while Chesterfield defender Chey Dunkley was also sent off himself for a second bookable offence in the dying stages, but the visitors could not find an equaliser.

“It’s a brilliant win for us,” praised Bonner, whose in-form side have now won three and drawn one of their opening four league fixtures of the new season.

“It’s a massive result. To take 10 points from the first four games and three clean sheets on the bounce with the circumstances, it shows huge character.

“They’re a good side. You could see that we did things a bit differently. In the first half, I thought that we had some really good bits.

“We were more comfortable in certain moments with the ball. High pressure that turned the ball over well.

“We had a horrible start. The first few minutes, we were honking, then after that, we got going a little bit.

“We scored the goal, a superb goal. Deren (Ibrahim) and Pete (Gill) work on those things all the time with set plays, but the execution from Jack (Nolan) and Robbie (McKenzie) and everybody else was very good.”

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook was left frustrated his side failed to take their chances when they had a one-man advantage in the second half.

“Gillingham started the game very aggressively, which we expected,” said Cook.

“They come onto us like you’d expect. They got the goal, which was totally against the run of play at that moment, which is football.

“We played ever so well at times and the goal we created just after half-time was top class. It was a really good goal.

“Unfortunately, it was offside and my only disappointment, as I said to them in there, was that we brought chaos to the game at the end.

“You have got to give credit to Gillingham, great credit to Gillingham, by the way. There was a great atmosphere in the stadium from both sets of fans.

“We should have finished the game totally dominant in their half rather than reds, yellows and free-kicks.

“When you hit the woodwork like we did today and you have the one or two opportunities that you had in the game – I don’t think Gillingham did that.

“They had one or two, don’t get me wrong, but we’re really disappointed that we haven’t at least taken a point because a point is the least we deserve.”