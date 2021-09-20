Gillingham midfielder Stuart O’Keefe suspended for the game with Charlton

Gillingham’s Stuart O’Keefe will be unavailable for the Charlton game through suspension (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:37pm, Mon 20 Sep 2021
Gillingham will be without Stuart O’Keefe for their clash against Charlton.

The midfielder was sent off for his second bookable offence just before the half-hour mark during the Gills’ 4-1 defeat to MK Dons at the weekend.

Mustapha Carayol could also be a doubt after a knock in training ruled him out of the Dons game.

Gillingham also look set to be without John Akinde, Daniel Phillips and Ryan Jackson.

Charlton may continue to experiment with their line-up following their defeat to Wycombe at the weekend.

Nigel Adkins made six changes to the starting 11 for the Wycombe game, with Pape Souare and Harry Arter making their debuts for the club.

The Addicks will still be without Ryan Inniss and Ronnie Schwartz as they endure a spell on the sidelines following on from injury.

Inniss (thigh) and Schwartz (calf) are expected to be out of action for a couple of months.

