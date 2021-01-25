Gillingham sign Bristol City defender Robbie Cundy on loan
Gillingham have brought in Bristol City defender Robbie Cundy on loan until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old centre-back made 23 appearances for League Two leaders Cambridge in the first half of the campaign before being recalled by parent club City on Monday.
League One Gillingham moved quickly to bring him in for the remainder of the term and boss Steve Evans said Cundy had been in his sights since last season.
“I have tracked the lad since I first watched him for Bristol City in a closed door game last season, he was impressive,” Evans told the club’s official website.
“I was very impressed with him when he played against us earlier this season and obviously we have watched him since with interest.
“He is young and ambitious, he demonstrated very clearly he wanted to join us, we all wish him the very best.”