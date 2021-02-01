Gillingham sign Bristol City youngster James Morton on loan
22:57pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Gillingham have signed Bristol City midfielder James Morton on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season with Grimsby and has also been on loan at Forest Green and Bath.
Steve Evans told the club’s official website: “James is a very talented lad. He has signed a four-year contract at Bristol City so it demonstrates how highly thought of he is there.
“The lad has a brilliant left foot and gives us some wonderful balance in the middle of the pitch.
“Our supporters will love this lad and I am delighted he has chosen us over two clubs currently in the top six of League One.”