Gillingham sign Bristol City youngster James Morton on loan

By NewsChain Sport
22:57pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Gillingham have signed Bristol City midfielder James Morton on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season with Grimsby and has also been on loan at Forest Green and Bath.

Steve Evans told the club’s official website: “James is a very talented lad. He has signed a four-year contract at Bristol City so it demonstrates how highly thought of he is there.

“The lad has a brilliant left foot and gives us some wonderful balance in the middle of the pitch.

“Our supporters will love this lad and I am delighted he has chosen us over two clubs currently in the top six of League One.”

