Gillingham sign Bristol Rovers defender David Tutonda
16:30pm, Fri 18 Jun 2021
Gillingham have announced the signing of defender David Tutonda after his contract with Bristol Rovers expired.
Left-back Tutonda, 25, follows fellow new recruit Max Ehmer to Priestfield Stadium as Steve Evans shapes the squad for the 2021-22 season.
Tutonda came through the Cardiff youth system before joining Barnet in December 2016 and then moving to Rovers last summer.
“David is a talented boy. He is very quick, good on the ball and likes to get forward,” Evans said on the Gillingham club website.
“We tried last summer to get him to Priestfield, but we couldn’t compete at that time. Our supporters will like him for sure.
“We go forward with our recruitment plans and I look forward to working with such a talented lad.”