Gillingham sign Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming on loan
18:24pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
Gillingham have signed goalkeeper Jamie Cumming on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.
The 21-year-old picked up a Europa League winners’ medal in 2019 as an unused substitute in the victory over Arsenal but has yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues.
Cumming spent last season on loan at Stevenage but will make the step up to Sky Bet League One having moved to the Gills.
He becomes the ninth addition to Steve Evans’ squad this summer on the back of the loan signing of Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips last week.