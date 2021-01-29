Gillingham sign French goalkeeper Sacha Bastien on short-term contract
14:24pm, Fri 29 Jan 2021
Gillingham have signed French goalkeeper Sacha Bastien on a short-term deal.
Bastien, 26, will provide competition for Jack Bonham, with Joe Walsh having signed for Queens Park Rangers, and is available for Saturday’s Sky League One game at Sunderland.
Gills boss Steve Evans told the club website: “Sacha has trained with us for many weeks since late last year, so we know what he has to offer.
“Further, he has played in a few closed door training ground matches and has done really well.
“The intention was always to bring him in and give him an opportunity, if and when Joe Walsh moved on.”
Bastien began his career at Reims and made four appearances for Stevenage during the 2019-20 season.