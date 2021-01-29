Gillingham sign French goalkeeper Sacha Bastien on short-term contract

Steve Evans
Steve Evans (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:24pm, Fri 29 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Gillingham have signed French goalkeeper Sacha Bastien on a short-term deal.

Bastien, 26, will provide competition for Jack Bonham, with Joe Walsh having signed for Queens Park Rangers, and is available for Saturday’s Sky League One game at Sunderland.

Gills boss Steve Evans told the club website: “Sacha has trained with us for many weeks since late last year, so we know what he has to offer.

“Further, he has played in a few closed door training ground matches and has done really well.

“The intention was always to bring him in and give him an opportunity, if and when Joe Walsh moved on.”

Bastien began his career at Reims and made four appearances for Stevenage during the 2019-20 season.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Gillingham

PA