08 December 2022

Gillingham snatch last-gasp victory against 10-man Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
08 December 2022

Hakeeb Adelakun was the last-gasp hero as Gillingham beat a determined 10-man Dagenham 3-2 in their FA Cup replay to reach the third round.

The hosts struck deep into stoppage time after the visitors had equalised late on through George Saunders.

With a home tie against 2021 FA Cup winners Leicester awaiting in the next round, both sides had chances in a hectic start.

There are only 14 places between the two teams and it was the non-league club who struck first.

Matt Robinson fired home a superb 20-yard strike in the 15th minute.

But Ipswich loanee Elkan Baggott leapt highest to level just before the half-hour mark.

Gillingham led for the first time when Max Ehmer headed home with 13 minutes left, and two minutes later Dagenham’s Harry Phipps was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Lewis Walker.

The visitors seemingly salvaged extra time when Saunders rounded Jake Turner and scored from a tight angle.

But there was late heartache when Adelakun finished off a flowing counter in the fifth minute of time added on.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

US woman Anne Sacoolas escapes jail term over Harry Dunn death crash

world news

Meghan says ‘they are destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show finally airs

world news

Harry says he has internally blocked out early memories of Diana

world news