Gillingham will assess defender Jack Tucker ahead of Doncaster clash
Gillingham will check on defender Jack Tucker ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Doncaster.
Tucker was on the receiving end of a hefty challenge from Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton on Saturday, which resulted with the midfielder shown a straight red card, and his leg continues to be assessed.
Right-back Ryan Jackson and forward Mustapha Carayol both returned to the side following recent injury lay-offs, so could feature again.
Striker Alex MacDonald is recovering from a knee problem picked up in training, while left-back David Tutonda (hamstring) could be out until next year and midfielder Dan Phillips (ankle) also remains sidelined.
Doncaster are expected to bring on-loan Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith back into the side for the trip down to Kent.
Galbraith had been fatigued following international duty with Northern Ireland Under-21s, so started on the bench for Saturday’s home defeat by Wycombe, coming on for the final 30 minutes.
Winger Jon Taylor made a welcome return to action after seven months out with an ankle injury with a substitute appearance during the second half, so should be involved again.
Defender Cameron John remains troubled by a long-standing back problem, while Rovers manager Richie Wellens will again be missing from the touchline as he serves out a two-match ban.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox