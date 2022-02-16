Giorgos Giakoumakis insists Europa Conference League is important to Celtic

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis insists he is treating the Europa Conference League as seriously as any European competition.

After dropping out of the Europa League, the Hoops face their first match in European football’s third-tier club tournament.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are preparing to host Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the knockout round play-offs at Parkhead on Thursday night.

Giakoumakis has full respect for the newly-formed competition and believes Celtic have the squad to make a big impact on it.

He said: “It is one of our targets, it is really important.

“Of course it is a new competition that didn’t exist in past years.

“It is something new but this is a European game for us, it is the same as if we play in the Europa League or Champions League.

“It is a big night for us and for the fans and we will try to make them happy again.

“Of course we can go as deep as possible in this competition.

“I don’t see why we can’t dream big, this squad is made to dream big.”

The Greece striker had a slow start to his Celtic career after joining from Dutch side VVV-Venlo last summer, mainly due to injury.

However, after knocking in his fourth goal of the campaign in the 4-0 home Scottish Cup win over Raith at the weekend, he admits to being in a better frame of mind.

He said: “Day by day I am feeling better.

“Of course I have a lot of things to improve on and I hope in the next games I will be even better for the team. I always want to improve and raise my level as a player.

“Mentally, it was really hard for me before. I had to fight to be fit and then to help my team-mates realise what type of player I am.

“Now I feel more comfortable in the squad.”