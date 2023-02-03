Giorgos Giakoumakis set for Celtic exit
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou revealed the future of Giorgos Giakoumakis was no longer “on his radar” and claimed Instagram users would find out about the Greece striker’s exit before he does.
Giakoumakis remained at Celtic at the end of the transfer window but different deadlines in Japan and the United States mean he can still wrap up a move to suitors such as Urawa Red Diamonds and Atlanta United.
“It will get concluded fairly soon,” Postecoglou said at a media conference.
“To be honest, it’s not on my radar any more. I will probably hear it about the same time as you guys. Maybe, if you are on Instagram, you will hear about it earlier than me.
“It’s not on my radar, I don’t expect him back in the group, but it hasn’t been finalised yet.”
