Giovanni van Bronckhorst ready for break after another Rangers player injured

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst welcomed the upcoming break for the 2022 World Cup after another player dropped out through injury.

Midfielder Ryan Jack returns to the squad for the cinch Premiership clash with St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday after recovering from a calf injury which has kept him out since October 12.

However, the Gers will be without their top scorer Antonio Colak, the Croatian striker who has netted 14 goals this season after signing from PAOK in the summer, after he picked up a knock in the narrow 1-0 win against Hearts at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Fashion Sakala, Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are also out, as is midfielder Ianis Hagi and attacker Tom Lawrence.

Looking ahead to the 27th fixture of the season so far, and the last match before the top flight stops for the majority of the Qatar World Cup, Van Bronckhorst said: “So many games, the 27th tomorrow, for everyone involved in football, players, managers, I don’t think it is ideal.

“You see how many games we play in a really short period of time and teams who are used to playing in a really high level are struggling with injuries.

“We had to play above our level in the Champions League, which is tough, physically and mentally, and we had to do that in a shorter time so that makes it even harder.

“It is the decision of FIFA to organise the World Cup in November and that will affect someone, and that is the players and managers.

“We had to start the season qualifying for Europe. The biggest lesson would be not to organise another tournament again in November, that is the smartest thing.

“So, yes, my players need a break, you see how many players we don’t have available and it is normal that you are waiting for the break and time to recover and refresh.

“I don’t know how many players exactly I will have back after the break but I want a bigger squad and more players to choose from when we play our first game against Hibs.

“My medical department will push them to be available.”

The loss of Colak, who was left out of the Croatia squad for the World Cup, is a blow to the Ibrox side who are seven points behind Celtic at the top of the table.

Van Bronckhorst said: “Antonio has a minor injury and tomorrow comes too early.

“We had to take him off on Wednesday and it is an injury, if you played in midweek again, he would probably make the squad.

“But, with so many games, it is impossible to get him ready for the game. So, he is out, he will be fine when we come back.”