Glen Kamara adds to Rangers’ injury woes after withdrawing from Finland squad
Glen Kamara became the latest player to be added to Rangers’ lengthy injury list after he withdrew from the Finland squad.
The 27-year-old midfielder had been selected for his country’s friendly double-header against North Macedonia in Skopje on Thursday and Norway in Oslo on Sunday.
However, Finland’s national team website revealed the Kamara has suffered a “leg problem”.
Kamara was substituted at half-time of Rangers’ 1-1 cinch Premiership draw against St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday, after which boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst found himself under increasing pressure as the Gers found themselves nine points behind leaders Celtic as top-flight football in Scotland breaks for the World Cup.
The Dutchman has certainly had no luck on the injury front this season and he went into the Saints game without a clutch of key players once again.
Top scorer Antonio Colak, Ben Davies, Fashion Sakala, Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, John Souttar, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence were all missing, while 18-year-old defender Leon King had to go off with a concussion.
Midfielder Ryan Jack returned after injury but Van Bronckhorst had to dip into the club’s academy to fill the bench.
