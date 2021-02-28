Glenn Roeder dies at the age of 65 – a look at his career in pictures

Glenn Roeder
Glenn Roeder (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:06pm, Sun 28 Feb 2021
Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder who also captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final, has died at the age of 65 after a long battle with a brain tumour.

A classy full-back in his playing days, Roeder carved out a reputation as a shrewd judge and tactician, as well as a friend and trusted colleague of some of the biggest names in the game.

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at Roeder’s career in pictures.

Soccer – League Division Two – Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City – Loftus Road (PA Archive)
FA Cup Final Handshake. (PA Archive)
Soccer – Newcastle United Photocall – St James’ Park (PA Archive)
Ham Manager Roeder (PA Archive)
Hutchison/ West Ham (PA Archive)
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham (PA Archive)
SOCCER Newcastle (PA Archive)
Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Newcastle United v Liverpool – St James Park (PA Archive)
Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Newcastle United v Charlton Athletic – St James Park (PA Archive)
Soccer – Norwich City Photo-Call – Glenn Roader (PA Media)

