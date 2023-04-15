15 April 2023

Glovers battle back to earn a point at Solihull

By NewsChain Sport
15 April 2023

Relegation-battlers Yeovil fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 draw with Solihull in their Vanarama National League match at the ARMCO Arena.

James Clarke found Josh Kelly open the scoring in the 23rd minute with a 10-yards strike.

Kelly added a second from the penalty spot five minutes later following a handball in the area.

The Glovers, though, regrouped to recover after the restart when Zanda Siziba reduced the deficit before Owen Bevan struck an equaliser with seven minutes left to leave them eight points adrift of safety.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Joe Biden to address parliament as Ireland visit ramps up

news

Death toll rises to five after building collapses in Marseille

world news

Nicola Sturgeon's husband released without charge amid ongoing police probe of SNP finances

news