Goalkeeper Conor Hazard signs new Celtic deal

By NewsChain Sport
15:41pm, Wed 03 Mar 2021
Conor Hazard has signed a new two-year deal with Celtic which will see him remain at the club until at least the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, a product of the Parkhead club’s academy, made his first-team debut earlier this season in the 3-2 Europa League win over Lille.

Hazard then picked up his first medal when he saved two of Hearts’ spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out in the delayed 2020 Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park in December.

The Northern Ireland cap has lost his place in the side this year, with Scott Bain taking over and Greece goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas also providing competition.

