Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele has been restricted to cup action this term (Steven Paston/PA)
10 January 2023

Goalkeeper Jason Steele extends Brighton stay

By NewsChain Sport
10 January 2023

Back-up Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele has extended his contract with the Premier League club until June 2025.

The 32-year-old joined Albion from Sunderland in 2018 and has made 13 appearances in all competitions, including his top-flight debut last season.

Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi told the club website: “Jason is a very important part of the team. He is one of the senior voices in the dressing room and is really well respected by his team-mates.

“I am happy that he has committed his future here, he understands my idea and has been excellent for me since I joined.”

Former England Under-21 international Steele has been restricted to cup action this term, including playing in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round win at first club Middlesbrough.

Before moving to the Amex Stadium, he played almost 300 games across spells with Boro, Northampton, Blackburn and Sunderland.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry hopes Archie and Lili will bond with royals despite bombshell memoir

news

Heavy rain batters flood-hit California as another storm looms

news

First UK rocket launch ends in failure after suffering ‘anomaly’

news