Goalkeeper Joe Day rejoins Newport

14:34pm, Fri 11 Jun 2021
Goalkeeper Joe Day has rejoined Newport on a three year deal.

Day, who left the Exiles for Cardiff in 2019, has returned on a deal that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Day spent five seasons at Newport during his previous spell, helping County reach the League Two play-off final, which proved the last of his 243 appearances.

“It feels great to be back after the time that I spent with the club before. I have enjoyed some of the best memories of my career here and I’m looking forward to creating some more now over the next few seasons,” Day said on the club website.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about coming back here and I’m just really glad that the opportunity has come about. I know the expectations of the club now, so hopefully I can make a positive impact.”

