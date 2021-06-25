Goalkeeper Joel Dixon links up with Ian Evatt again at Bolton
13:35pm, Fri 25 Jun 2021
Bolton have announced the signing of goalkeeper Joel Dixon on a two-year deal from Barrow.
The 27-year-old made 195 appearances for Barrow in his five years at the club, including 46 in Sky Bet League Two last season.
Dixon turned down a contract offer with the Bluebirds to link up with former boss Ian Evatt, who took the club back into the Football League after 40 years.
Dixon told the Trotters’ website: “It’s a new chapter in my career and I’m looking forward to starting.
“The size and stature of the club and where it wants to get back to is perfect for me. I have worked with the gaffer before at Barrow and I cannot wait to get started here.”