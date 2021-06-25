Goalkeeper Joel Dixon links up with Ian Evatt again at Bolton

Joel Dixon in action for Barrow (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:35pm, Fri 25 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Bolton have announced the signing of goalkeeper Joel Dixon on a two-year deal from Barrow.

The 27-year-old made 195 appearances for Barrow in his five years at the club, including 46 in Sky Bet League Two last season.

Dixon turned down a contract offer with the Bluebirds to link up with former boss Ian Evatt, who took the club back into the Football League after 40 years.

Dixon told the Trotters’ website: “It’s a new chapter in my career and I’m looking forward to starting.

“The size and stature of the club and where it wants to get back to is perfect for me. I have worked with the gaffer before at Barrow and I cannot wait to get started here.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Bolton

PA