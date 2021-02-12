Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott signs for Swindon on seven-day emergency loan
14:29pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Swindon have signed goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on a seven-day emergency loan from Bristol City.
Wollacott has been drafted in following the early recall of Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers and will feature in goal against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, subject to EFL and FA approval of the deal.
The 24-year-old is a product of the Bristol City academy and has had spells out on loan at Bath City, Woking and Truro City and also with Forest Green, where he made 15 appearances in all competitions.