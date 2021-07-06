Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths signs new four-year contract at West Brom
20:35pm, Tue 06 Jul 2021
Teenage goalkeeper Josh Griffiths has signed a new four-year-contract at West Brom
The 19-year-old academy product has extended his stay at The Hawthorns until the summer of summer 2025.
Griffiths impressed during a loan spell at Cheltenham last season as the Robins won promotion as League Two champions. He kept 21 clean sheets in 44 league matches in what was a memorable first year in senior football.
Griffiths was also part of the England squad for the European Under-21 Championship group stages in Slovenia earlier this year.