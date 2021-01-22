Goalkeeper Mat Ryan tells of his dream come true in first Arsenal interview
Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan has described his move to Arsenal as 'a dream come true'.
The Brighton stopper has joined the Gunners on loan till the end of the 2020-21 season and revealed: "Arsenal was my childhood club that I followed as a kid."
The Gunners allowed Matt Macey to join Hibernian earlier in the window and manager Mikel Arteta has been in the market for competition for Bernd Leno following a difficult start to life in north London for existing No 2 Alex Runarsson.
On Friday, Brighton confirmed Ryan, 28, would be moving to the Emirates in search of more game time.
The Australia international was Brighton’s first choice for more than three years before being dropped in favour of Rob Sanchez late last year.
"Mat has been a great servant to the club in the Premier League, and he has played no small part for the club at this level," Brighton boss Graham Potter said.
"Mat is a pleasure to work with, a consummate professional and someone who works incredibly hard at his game. We wish him well at Arsenal and will be watching his progress there."