23 October 2021

Goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams earns Dunfermline point

By NewsChain Sport
Dunfermline goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams was in fine form as the cinch Championship’s bottom club held Partick Thistle to a goalless draw.

Fon Williams saved well from Scott Tiffoney while Brian Graham twice threatened in a goalless first half, with Jamie Sneddon saving from Dom Thomas at the other end.

Fon Williams denied Kevin Holt and made a brilliant stop from Ross Docherty as Thistle started the second half brightly.

Craig Wighton curled just wide for Dunfermline and saw another effort blocked by Sneddon but there was to be no breakthrough at either end of the field.

