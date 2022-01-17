Goalkeeper Scott Bain thrilled to sign new Celtic deal running to 2024
The extension ties Joe Hart’s understudy to Parkhead until the summer of 2024.
The 30-year-old former Dundee player has made 74 appearances since joining in January 2018, including four under Ange Postecoglou.
Bain told his club’s website: “It is a privilege to be part of this great club and I am so pleased to extend my future at Celtic.
“We have already had success under the new manager, it is fantastic working with him and the rest of our backroom team, and I want to join them and the other players at the club in working hard to achieve more and more success for our fans.”
