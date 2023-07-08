08 July 2023

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng joins Middlesbrough from QPR

By NewsChain Sport
08 July 2023

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of goalkeeper Seny Dieng from Championship rivals QPR.

Boro have paid an undisclosed fee for the 28-year-old Senegal international, who has arrived at the Riverside on a four-year deal.

Dieng has become Boro boss Michael Carrick’s sixth summer signing, after Morgan Rogers, Sam Silvera, Tom Glover, Rav van den Berg and Alex Gilbert.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Eight-year-old girl and woman in her 40s critical after school car crash

news

Christmas Eve pub shooting gunman jailed for minimum 48 years for murder of Elle Edwards

news

Police question woman after eight-year-old girl killed in car crash at school

news