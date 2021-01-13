Goalkeeper Steven Benda signs new Swansea contract
12:43pm, Wed 13 Jan 2021
Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda has signed a new contract with the Championship side.
A two-year extension will keep the 22-year-old at the Liberty Stadium until the the summer of 2024.
The German made his Swans debut in October 2020 after three years at the club, having also spent time on loan at Swindon.
“I’m very happy,” Benda said on the club website.
“It’s great to know that I’m here for the longer term. From the minute I came here, everyone has had faith in me.
“It’s great for me mentally to have some positive news and know the club has a lot of faith in me.”