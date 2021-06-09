Goalkeeper Stuart Moore signs new contract at Championship outfit Blackpool

By NewsChain Sport
20:07pm, Wed 09 Jun 2021
Goalkeeper Stuart Moore has agreed a new one-year contract at Blackpool

There is an option for the 26-year-old to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Moore told the Sky Bet Championship new boys’ website: “For the team to have gained promotion at Wembley last month was a fantastic achievement.

“From the first day I joined the club the lads have been excellent and it’s a fantastic group to be a part of.”

