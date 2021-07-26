Goalkeeper Tom Billson joins Scunthorpe on season-long loan from Coventry

Tom Billson has joined Scunthorpe (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:55pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Scunthorpe have signed goalkeeper Tom Billson on a season-long loan from Coventry.

The 20-year-old is a regular for the Sky Blues’ under-23 side and signed a new deal with the club in December last year.

Iron boss Neil Cox told iFollow Iron: “He’s 6ft 3in, a big unit, strong, brave and got a lot about him. He’s an organiser and another good player we’ve brought in. I think he’ll be a good signing for us.

“(Coventry manager) Mark Robins rates him highly and he was telling me how he’s an excellent goalkeeper, a brilliant shot-stopper and has been in and around their first team but he needs a loan move.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Scunthorpe

PA