Goalkeeper Tom Billson joins Scunthorpe on season-long loan from Coventry
17:55pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
Scunthorpe have signed goalkeeper Tom Billson on a season-long loan from Coventry.
The 20-year-old is a regular for the Sky Blues’ under-23 side and signed a new deal with the club in December last year.
Iron boss Neil Cox told iFollow Iron: “He’s 6ft 3in, a big unit, strong, brave and got a lot about him. He’s an organiser and another good player we’ve brought in. I think he’ll be a good signing for us.
“(Coventry manager) Mark Robins rates him highly and he was telling me how he’s an excellent goalkeeper, a brilliant shot-stopper and has been in and around their first team but he needs a loan move.”