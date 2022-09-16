16 September 2022

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen pushing for Middlesbrough return

16 September 2022

Zack Steffen is in contention to return to the Middlesbrough team for the visit of Rotherham.

Goalkeeper Steffen, who is on loan from Manchester City, has missed the last four games with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old has been working with medical staff at his parent club and has now returned to training.

Darragh Lenihan and Chuba Akpom remain sidelined with ankle and knee injuries respectively, but hope to be back following the international break.

Rotherham will check on Brooke Norton-Cuffy ahead of the trip to the Riverside Stadium.

The Arsenal loanee limped out of Wednesday’s win over Blackpool with a hamstring issue and will be assessed.

The Millers could welcome back Tom Eaves (calf) and Shane Ferguson (groin) after they missed the midweek outing.

Lee Peltier (hamstring) is unlikely to be fit to face his old club, while Middlesbrough loanee Grant Hall is ineligible to face his parent side.

