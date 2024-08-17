Goalless draw leaves frustrated Steve Evans wanting a more clinical Rotherham

Rotherham manager Steve Evans wants his team to start being more clinical after he saw them miss a host of chances in the 0-0 home draw against Bristol Rovers.

The Millers enjoyed dominant spells in both halves but could not take any of the big chances they created in the Sky Bet League One contest, leaving the Scot with mixed emotions.

Evans said: “We’ve produced another really good performance. There were a lot of new boys on that team sheet.

“We put them under pressure but we have to take chances. I am disappointed it was not three or four at half-time. The quality of the finishing wasn’t there.

“I am really pleased with how the team is coming together. I am disappointed that we have not won and won convincingly.

“The fans stayed until the 97th minute expecting a goal because they must be thinking we can’t keep creating all these chances and not score.

“We have got some real talent up front. It was a combination of the team who missed chances.

“I was really happy with the performance.”

Rotherham twice struck the woodwork with Christ Tiehi and Jamie McCart going close to getting the breakthrough.

Josh Griffiths also pulled off a stunning double save to deny Cameron Humphreys and Sam Nombe in quick succession.

Substitute Jordan Hugill almost got the winner late on but his ferocious volley just whistled onto the roof of the goal.

Rovers’ best opening came when early second-half substitute Luke McCormick lashed over from Grant Ward’s pass.

Boss Matt Taylor, upon his return to the club where he was sacked last season, felt his team did well to hang on to a point.

He said: “It was a tough game but we didn’t expect anything else.

“My biggest discussion point is how far we’ve come because I think last season that game affects us more.

“I thought the lads stuck to the task. We rode our luck at times, the goalkeeper had to make saves, but the defensive unit was outstanding.

“In the first 15 minutes I thought it was going to be a good afternoon for us. All of a sudden they picked up a head of steam and we lost our way a little bit.

“We gave them many opportunities to put us under pressure and we were camped in against one of the most powerful teams in the league but we came through it still breathing and with a clean sheet.

“The one thing we didn’t lose was our will and desire to protect our goal.

“We actually had the best chance of the second half but I couldn’t say we deserved the three points. But we have gained a point.”