09 April 2022

Goalless draw with Grimsby leaves Weymouth mired in relegation zone

By NewsChain Sport
09 April 2022

Weymouth were forced to share the spoils with Grimsby following a goalless draw at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

The result sees the Terras remain second from bottom in the Vanarama National League, while the Mariners stay seventh.

Jordan Maguire-Drew had an early chance from close range for Grimsby but Ross Fitzsimons made a good save and John McAtee also came close but his effort from inside of the penalty area flew wide.

Ben Greenwood had a good opportunity for the Terras just before half-time, but his shot smashed off a post.

Grimsby came close to finding the opener twice after the break, but Harry Clifton’s strike was blocked before Luke Waterfall’s header went wide of a post.

Andy Smith had another shout for the Mariners but his shot was cleared off the line by the Weymouth defence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

world news

Tennis legend Boris Becker faces jail for moving cash from business account after bankruptcy

news

Murderer of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa jailed for at least 36 years for sexually motivated attack

news