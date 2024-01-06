Golden Lion tamed by Lille as Martinique minnows are thumped 12-0 in cup clash
A team from Martinique face a painful 4,000-mile journey home after crashing 12-0 at Ligue 1 side Lille in the Coupe de France on Saturday.
Golden Lion qualified for the tournament as reigning champions of the Caribbean nation, and were handed a daunting away trip to the six-time winners.
They were 7-0 down at half-time and mustered a single shot in comparison to 37 for the hosts, for whom Jonathan David and Edon Zhegrova helped themselves to hat-tricks.
The Coupe de France has been open to representatives of French departments and territories since the mid-1960s, and one-sided results are nothing new.
Golden Lion can seek solace in the fact that they performed better – and faced a shorter round trip – than French Guiana side CSC Cayenne, who were thumped 14-0 at Paris FC in 2021.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox