Graham Alexander delighted after Motherwell hammer Formartine in Scottish Cup

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised his team’s professionalism following their emphatic 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Formartine

Jordan Roberts scored twice as the Steelmen put five goals past their Highland League opponents to coast into the last 16, while Chris Long, Devante Cole and Allan Campbell were also on the scoresheet.

Alexander said: “Everything we hoped and expected happened.

“I thought we started in good fashion. You could see Formartine were well-organised and they were hard to break down early doors.

“We had to be patient and work the ball as quickly as possible to get the opening goal and make sure we did not give anything away.

“They did have an opportunity early on which was disappointing because it can change the direction of the game.

“But I thought once we got the first goal, we took control of our attacking play, scored some good goals, kept a clean sheet and we are in the next round, so I am delighted.”

Declan Gallagher, who helped Scotland qualify for the upcoming European Championship, captained Motherwell after being restored to the starting line-up.

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is free to talk to other clubs.

Alexander added: “The situation is the same as it was at the end of January, start of February.

“I have not had any further conversations with Dec. I think we said we would speak at the end of the season and just let him concentrate on his football.

“I think it was good for him to come back into the team after a spell out on the sidelines and then going away with Scotland.

“He was determined to show what a good player he is and a good centre-half and I think he did that and led the team really well.

“But yeah his contract situation is probably a conversation for the end of the season.”