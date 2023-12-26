Graham Alexander hails Bradford’s character as they hit back to take a point

Graham Alexander was pleased with Bradford’s character as they fought back to salvage a 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

The Bantams, who had won their previous six games in all competitions, trailed 2-0 at half-time at Valley Parade.

But Clarke Oduor and Brad Halliday scored in the second half to rescue a point.

Boss Alexander said: “Over the course of a season you’re going to be challenged in many different ways and face many different hurdles.

“But you’ve got to have the belief in each other and as a team that there is the ability and quality to do whatever it takes to win a game of football.

“We showed that in the second half. There were some really professional performances and we didn’t give them anything.

“We had three or four really good chances – we took two of them and missed a couple we’d probably score on another day.

“We knew we weren’t going to win every week between now and the end of the season.

“It’s about taking whatever we can when it’s there on offer. I was okay with a point.”

Morecambe had gone ahead after three minutes when Adam Mayor’s free-kick was not cleared by the home defence allowing James Connolly to score.

JJ McKiernan increased their lead and former Bradford midfielder Yann Songo’o headed against the crossbar.

Bradford’s comeback began when substitute Oduor finished off Brad Halliday’s cross. Halliday then levelled before Andy Cook was denied a third by the woodwork.

“It was a brilliant finish from Brad,” added Alexander. “Ciaran Kelly put in a great ball and he’s really committed to getting into goalscoring positions and took it well.

“We can’t just rely on Andy Cook to score and we haven’t done that today.”

Morecambe manager Ged Brannan hid his disappointment to praise his side’s defensive efforts.

Brannan said: “It was a great game to watch from the sidelines. I really enjoyed it.

“We dominated the first half and could have gone in four or five up. I was absolutely delighted.

“I love the way we’re improving all the time and I’d say that was our best performance since I’ve been at the club.

“But we knew second half they were going to come back at us and we needed to defend.

“We conceded at a bad time in the game and then the crowd helped them get back in.

“Our lads were brilliant second half and dug in really well. We haven’t had that before with that many crosses coming in.

“You could see our lads tiring because they had worked ever so hard first half.

“You come away with a 2-2 draw at Bradford on Boxing Day and you’ll take that. But obviously we’re a bit disappointed from 2-0 up.”