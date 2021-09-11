Graham Alexander hails ‘great result’ after Motherwell beat Aberdeen

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander was delighted with his team’s performance which saw them record a 2-0 victory – their third consecutive league win – and jump above opponents Aberdeen.

Motherwell broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Kaiyne Woolery’s ball from the right was headed powerfully into the net by Kevin Van Veen.

The Dutchman then turned provider in the 59th minute when his delivery from the left was nodded in via the crossbar by Juhani Ojala.

Alexander said: “I’m delighted for the players, the supporters and all those connected to the club.

“It was a great result for us against a team of real quality. We showed great composure at times and defended our lead extremely well.

“Every player deserved the standing ovation, and especially Kevin Van Veen. We know of his quality in possession, he’s a top-notch player and great to see his work off the ball.

“His headed goal and his assist were exceptional, and rightly he will get the plaudits.”

Savouring the win, the Well manager added: “It might have been more emphatic but I have to give Aberdeen credit – they played well.

“We had one chance before the first goal which I think we should have taken, but I’ll happily settle for two and a clean sheet.”

Stephen Glass was obviously far from happy after his side made it six games without a win. Although in this case he could argue that his side created the bulk of the chances, only to be sucker-punched by two goals from Motherwell.

“We are a very big club and we have to start winning games,” he said. “The obvious disappointment is the failure to do enough in the final third of the pitch and we didn’t defend two similar situations well enough.

“It was two balls into the box that should have been simply dealt with and if you don’t compete well enough and give people two chances that’s what happens.

“I’m not in the business of getting players sent off but I thought Van Veen should have been shown a second yellow and obviously I was booked by the ref.

“He is one of Scotland’s top referees but you don’t get a chance to talk to them about situations during the game.”