25 January 2022

Graham Alexander has unchanged squad for Motherwell’s clash with Hibernian

By NewsChain Sport
25 January 2022

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has an unchanged squad for the cinch Premiership match against Hibernian.

Juhani Ojala and Liam Shaw returned to the bench for Saturday’s Scottish Cup win over Morton but did not feature.

Ricki Lamie and Mark O’Hara remain on the sidelines.

New signing Demetri Mitchell could make his Hibernian debut at Fir Park after joining from Blackpool.

Elias Melkersen’s work permit has been approved but the Norwegian striker is unlikely to go straight into the squad.

Paul McGinn returns from a ban but Harry Clarke and Kyle Magennis are still unavailable through injury and Ryan Porteous is suspended.

