Graham Alexander hits out at Bradford after derby loss at Harrogate

Bradford manager Graham Alexander criticised his side for the way they started Saturday’s Yorkshire derby clash with Harrogate.

The Bantams conceded twice inside the opening 22 minutes as they lost 2-1 at the Exercise Stadium, slipping to a third consecutive League Two defeat on the road.

Andy Cook struck just before the half-hour mark to halve the lead handed to the home team by Stephen Dooley and Ellis Taylor, though City were unable to get back on terms, with Alexander adamant that they left themselves too much to do.

“We were just so loose,” he fumed. “The first 20 minutes, we just cannot repeat ever again. Ever.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb with the first 20 minutes, which was nowhere near.

“We basically handed the three points to them and gave ourselves too much to do to wrestle them back.

“If we want to do anything this season, then that first 20 minutes is not acceptable. We wouldn’t even accept that in training if we were doing 11 versus 11. We’d stop the training and ask questions, but unfortunately in a game you can’t stop it.

“We were so passive it was unbelievable. We didn’t get any pressure on their back four, their midfield, and that’s not us, because we are a high-pressing team.”

Alexander went on to question his players’ mentality after they once again failed to do the business in an away fixture, following up recent losses at Grimsby and Walsall with another below-par display.

“You’ve got to play as you train,” he added. “We might as well just park training or run around the pitch four days a week if we’re not going to have the courage to go out and do what we do in training.

“You have to get on the ball. We have got good players but we have to show the character of winners, and winners go out and perform when the whistle blows. But, for the first 20 minutes, we were so far off it.

“At 2-0, there’s nothing to lose, and then we show the courage that we needed in the first 20 minutes.

“Maybe we’re not fearful enough or respectful enough of the opposition and it’s a concern because it is three away games in succession that the start has followed a similar pattern.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was, of course, a much happier man at the full-time whistle, and felt that his team were good value for all three points.

“We were worthy winners,” he said.

“In a derby, there’s always plenty of drama, and suddenly at 2-1 they’re in the game from nothing when we could and should have blown them away first half with the way we were playing.

“That’s what we wanted, but you don’t always get that, but it was a fantastic performance.”