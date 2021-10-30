Graham Alexander optimistic there are improvements coming from Motherwell

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is optimistic there are improvements coming from his squad after an encouraging first round of fixtures.

Well were in the top six of the cinch Premiership after playing every opponent once, despite taking just one point from their last four matches.

Alexander brought in more than a whole team of new players in the summer and they had a mixed Premier Sports Cup campaign, so he has been satisfied with how his team have adapted in the league.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Rangers, Alexander said: “We had a very good start to the season.

“The last three or four games have been extremely difficult but you have got to take into account the level of opposition we have played as well.

“If you said at the start, this is the points tally you are going to have after 11 games and the area of the league you will be in, I think we would have taken it.

“I think there are improvements to be made as a squad. We are getting players more up to speed with how we want to work because there are a lot of new players in there – not just new to the club but new to Scottish football – and there is a bedding-in process.

“After 11 games and playing every opponent we know the challenges ahead because there were a lot of unknowns at the start of the season, not just in the opposition but ourselves, how people blend and understand.

“We see things gradually improving but we also understand we need to make improvements as quick as possible because the games come thick and fast.”

Alexander rested striker Kevin Van Veen during the midweek draw with St Mirren and has Bevis Mugabi and Ricki Lamie pushing to play in central defence amid fitness issues for Juhani Ojala and Sondre Solholm Johansen.

“That’s why we tried to build this squad with strength and numbers and the quality of it,” Alexander said. “It’s important we don’t become reliant on any one individual and it’s the strength of the group that’s the most important thing for us.”