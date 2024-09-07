Graham Alexander praises Andy Cook after brace in Bradford win over Carlisle

Graham Alexander praised Andy Cook’s contribution after the striker spearheaded Bradford’s 2-1 win over Carlisle.

Cook took his tally to five for the season with both goals in front of a crowd of 18,041 at Valley Parade.

The striker struck his first after just two minutes when Jamie Walker seized on a poor touch from Carlisle defender Jon Mellish.

He then headed the second-half winner from Tyreik Wright’s cross.

Manager Alexander said: “We know what we have in Cooky if we can get him into the right areas and give him the right deliveries in there.

“It’s Cooky understanding what type of players we have in the team and where they are going to put the ball.

“I think he’s getting better at that. Him and Olly (Sanderson) worked exceptionally hard, I had to take them off because they’d run their lungs out.

“The second one, the header, was perfect number nine play. Pull off the back defender and then head it back across the goal.”

It was an entertaining game, spiced up by the return of former Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis in Carlisle’s goal.

The visitors had their chances and Charlie Wyke hit the post before Harrison Neal equalised when Sam Walker fumbled his shot into the net.

But Cook’s second condemned the managerless Cumbrians to their fourth defeat in five games.

Alexander added: “Their goal was a bit of a fluke. Obviously it was a mistake from Sam, and he knows that, but the way it cannoned up in the air and came out the sky.

“Sometimes games can hinge on things like that but I thought it galvanised the players.”

Carlisle are looking for a replacement for Paul Simpson, who left the club last week.

Steven Rudd, one of the three coaches in caretaker charge, said: “Once we cut those mistakes out then we have got the potential to be a very good group and go on to win football matches.

“Conceding after two minutes, we can’t do that. We have to get better.

“We were on the front foot for large periods of the game. It’s the bit in and around the box, the final third, that’s where games are won and lost. At both ends of the pitch we have to be better.

“There were loads of good individual performances. There are positives to take from everybody.

“The biggest positive is they have had a right go. They have left nothing out there, just individual mistakes.

“They’ve bought into what we have been saying all week. There’s a real togetherness between the group and they are hurting in there.

“We have to pick them up. Once this group gets a positive result, I think they will build from there.”