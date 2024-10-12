Graham Alexander praises professionalism of Bradford players after Tranmere win

Bradford boss Graham Alexander praised the professionalism of his players after they moved into the League Two play-off places with a 2-0 victory over Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Goals either side of half-time from former Rovers striker Andy Cook sealed maximum points as City recorded consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Cook opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, slotting the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box for his sixth goal of the campaign.

The hosts came close through Omari Patrick and Tom Davies, while Calum Kavanagh forced a good save from Luke McGee at the other end.

But the points were secured in the 72nd minute when Cook slotted home his second of the game to extend the Bantams’ unbeaten league run to three games, while Tranmere are now winless in six.

City boss Alexander said: “It was a really professional away performance and an excellent three points for us today.

“We started the game reasonably well and I felt we were quite secure in our play at both ends of the pitch.

“We got the first goal too, which is great because we haven’t done that too many times away from home this season.

“At half-time we tidied up a few things and tried not to be too defensive and went looking for that second goal which Andy Cook took really well.

“It’s a building process and we have had to go through some tough times to learn how we can improve and be better.

“One thing I can say about the players is that they always take things on board and try and improve and that’s all I can ask for.

“We’re all in this together and they showed that in abundance, in what was a real test today.”

Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins tried to look to the positives, despite his disappointment, saying: “We started the game really well but the first goal we conceded changed the complexion of the game because we were playing well until then.

“The second goal has come when we were pushing and we were in the ascendency really and they punished us on the break.

“From my point of view it’s very disappointing and in the cold light of day, I’ll go through the game again and pick the bones out of it.

“There were many good things we’ve done today, however, we lost the game and I’m really disappointed.

“We lack that cutting edge at the moment and we’ve got to look at it calmly because obviously emotions are high at this moment in time.

“We are working on it and we are improving, but it’s hard to say you’re improving when you’ve just been beaten 2-0.”