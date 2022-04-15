Graham Potter believes Brighton performances have deserved more this season

Brighton boss Graham Potter believes his side should have more to show for their performances this season.

Albion prepare to face in-form Tottenham in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off on Saturday and will be going into the game on a high having recently ended a run of seven games without a win with a 2-1 triumph over Arsenal last week.

Brighton have enjoyed positive results against some of the so called ‘big six’ sides this season and Saturday’s fixture sees them come up against another despite losing to Spurs twice already this season.

Potter praised his side for their results against ‘big six’ sides and feels Brighton could find themselves in a stronger position if luck had been on their side in other league fixtures.

Potter told a press conference: “It’s a good thing for us (results against ‘big six’ sides). It shows we have the capability and the capacity to perform well against everybody.

“But because teams are towards the bottom of the Premier League it doesn’t mean they are bad teams, they can still beat us that’s for sure. So it’s a constant process of having a level of performance that allows you to have some consistency.

“We had a penalty against Crystal Palace and played really well, maybe if we score the penalty we go on to win the game (drew 1-1).

“Similar against Norwich (drew 0-0). We have another penalty and, all of a sudden, the home form is not so bad. The small margins can go against you a lot.”

Before the international break, Albion suffered a run of six defeats on the bounce but have since gone two unbeaten with a draw against Norwich and the win at Arsenal.

Potter thinks his players stuck together well throughout the tough period and are now looking to improve.

He added: “Sometimes you have to have pain, a bit of suffering, to be able to come through and be stronger.

“I think the boys have been really good in dealing with not a particularly nice period of the season. Six games and six defeats was not pleasant for us but I think we have reset quite well since the international break.

“Winning football matches is the best way to convince people that you’re on the right path and there’s always different opinions.”

Brighton have only managed to score 28 goals from 31 league games so far this season, which is the third lowest tally in the Premier League.

Asked whether he will address that with reinforcements in the summer, Potter said: “As I said before, scoring goals in the Premier League is hard, but that’s not to say we can’t do it and get better.

“It’d be nice to think there’s a shop you can just go and buy 20 goals in the Premier League and we can go and get one of those players but it’s not so easy.

“My focus is trying to improve on the guys we have here and try find the right solutions to win the games.”