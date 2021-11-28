Graham Potter confident Brighton will soon be back to winning ways

Graham Potter is convinced Brighton’s lengthy wait for a Premier League victory will swiftly end if his players can replicate their display during Saturday’s frustrating stalemate with Leeds.

Albion’s winless run stretched to eight top-flight games after they squandered a host of chances against Marcelo Bielsa’s men at the Amex Stadium.

Seagulls head coach Potter, who took umbrage at some fans booing at the end of the goalless encounter, has now seen his side register six draws and two defeats since a 2-1 win over Leicester more than two months ago.

Asked about dropping points, he said: “That’s just the way it is. We weren’t good enough to get the three points, or we didn’t get the three points, whatever it is.

“The thing with the Premier League is you have to keep trying to pick up points.

“We want to try and win of course, we always try to win, but for different reasons we’re caught short.

“The challenge is for us to maintain that performance level.

“If we maintain that performance level, we’ll get the wins, I’m 100 per cent confident of that.”

Tariq Lamptey starred for the Seagulls, creating a host of chances that were squandered by team-mates.

Neal Maupay missed an open goal, while Leandro Trossard and Solly March struck the woodwork.

Lamptey is back in form following a nine-month injury absence and Potter believes the exciting 20-year-old offers versatility on the right flank.

“If he’s playing at right-back obviously he has to mark his winger and then he has to still do what he did (from an attacking perspective) on Saturday,” said Potter.

“It’s double the effort really.

“It’s whether we can save him a bit of that and play him a bit higher, but it gives us options to do one of three things: he can play as a wing-back, as a full-back or he can play as an orthodox wide player.

“I thought the team helped him, we created some good opportunities, some good spaces.”

Leeds remain languishing at the wrong end of the table and with just two league wins all season.

Substitute Tyler Roberts had their best opportunities to snatch victory.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw is confident Marcelo Bielsa’s men will soon significantly improve their points tally.

“It’s a point on the board and you’re not going to play well every week,” he told leedsunited.com.

“We stayed in the game, we’ve got lads coming back (from injury) and close to being fit and we know we have the quality in the team to put a run together.

“We train really hard, believe in our ethos and we will keep going.”