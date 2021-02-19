Graham Potter expects Roy Hodgson to bounce back from criticism by Palace fans

Brighton boss Graham Potter expects Roy Hodgson to bounce back following criticism from a section of Crystal Palace fans.

Potter’s side aim to extend their six-game unbeaten Premier League run by inflicting a third straight defeat on Palace when the two derby rivals meet at the Amex Stadium on Monday.

A banner was put up outside Palace’s training ground earlier this week by fans demanding change to a ‘pandemic of apathy’ at the club, and to ‘restore the pride, ambition and vision’.

“I can’t speak on behalf of Crystal Palace fans, all I can say is that Roy is someone I respect a lot,” Potter said.

“He’s had an amazing career and he’s done an amazing job at Crystal Palace to keep them in the league for so many years.”

Brighton, who will climb above Palace with victory, have beaten Leeds, Tottenham and champions Liverpool since their last league defeat, at Manchester City in January.

Palace have lost four of their last six, struggling in recent back-to-back defeats at Leeds and at home to Burnley in the absence of injured talisman Wilfried Zaha.

“Sometimes it’s just the way results can go, you can have a few injuries and go through tough moments,” Potter said.

“But I have a huge respect for Roy and I’m sure he’ll come through any tough times.”

Three wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium last month have lifted Brighton seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Seagulls were held to a frustrating goalless home draw against Aston Villa last week, but Potter believes his side’s performance levels have been consistent throughout the season.

“We live in a simple world of if you lose then you’re bad and if you win then you’re good – all of a sudden we’re good,” he said.

“But we haven’t done anything significantly different to when we were bad.

“That’s the world we’re in and it helps when you get results because that helps belief and confidence.

“But we know we have to start again on Monday because you don’t get anything in this league for something you did a couple of days ago.”

Brighton and Palace have met seven times in the Premier League since the former won promotion in 2017 and honours are even, with the two sides recording two wins each and having three draws.