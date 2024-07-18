Graham Potter not willing to talk about England job as he lauds Gareth Southgate

Graham Potter avoided comment on speculation linking him with the England job and instead paid tribute to outgoing national team boss Gareth Southgate.

The former Chelsea and Brighton manager is one of the names being mentioned as a potential successor to Southgate, who stood down after England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final last Sunday.

However, Potter would not be drawn on whether he was interested in the role as he received an honorary doctorate at Leeds Beckett University on Thursday.

“I don’t think today is the day to speak about that,” he told the BBC.

“I think Gareth has done a fantastic job. I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that is more respected in football than Gareth. He and his team led the country and led the team in a really, really good way and I have a huge respect for him.

“Today is the day to wish him a nice break, because he’s earned that, and I wish him well whatever he does in the next part of his career.”

Potter rose to prominence at Swedish side Ostersund, who he led from the fourth tier to European qualification, before joining Swansea for the 2018-19 season.

He then succeeded Chris Hughton at Brighton, who he led to ninth in the Premier League in his last full season before a much less successful spell at Chelsea which lasted just under eight months.

Newcastle say they will fight to keep Eddie Howe should the Football Association make a move for him, while overseas names linked with the job include former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, as well as ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is also reported to be in the FA’s thinking, but insisted on Wednesday his sole focus was on bringing success to Spurs.