Graham Potter proud Brighton can show support to Ukraine in yellow and blue kit

Brighton boss Graham Potter says the club’s decision to wear yellow and blue as a show of solidarity with Ukraine is the least they can do.

Albion’s men’s and women’s teams will this weekend turn out in their third kit, which is the same colours as the Ukrainian flag.

The Seagulls will also donate all profit from future sales of the strip to the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal to aid those in need following the Russian invasion of the country.

“I suppose the only thing we can do is show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” said Potter, whose side travel to Newcastle on Saturday.

“It’s a terrible situation. War, you utter the word and it feels catastrophic because you know people are suffering and you know people are going to lose their lives.

“We’re in this very fortunate position that we can play a football match in a free world, so the least we can do is show our support, in a small way, of course, but still show our support to the people of Ukraine who are going through a terrible thing.

“It’s very important. The truth is we can’t do too much else, other than show our support and do what we can. I would expect that from our football club as I would expect from most clubs to be honest.

“We are all thinking of the people of Ukraine and want to do our bit to help.”

Potter admits football is pretty insignificant when it comes to events such as those in eastern Europe.

“It’s a worrying time for us all,” he added. “I have a young family; my eldest is 12 years old and he comes back and reads things, sees things about world war three and nuclear attacks and it’s a terrible state to be in.

“We’re all worried for the people of Ukraine, the situation now, and also for the future.

“That’s the challenge for us all, to try to make sense of it. We’re in a privileged position.

“It’s hard to influence things over there – it’s hard enough to influence things in our own country – but all you can do is try to make sense of it, do your job and look after your family as best you can and be thankful it isn’t you.”