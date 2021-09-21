Graham Potter wants fringe places to stake their claim in Carabao Cup

Brighton boss Graham Potter has challenged his fringe players to make the most of their opportunity in the Carabao Cup tie against Swansea and show they are ready for Premier League action.

The Seagulls host Potter’s former club on Wednesday night currently sitting fourth in the table following Sunday’s win over Leicester.

After impressing with four wins from the opening five league games, Potter hopes anyone drafted into the side takes the chance to impress.

“We have to be honest the priority is the Premier League but, because the priority is the Premier League, this is a really important game for us,” said Potter.

“It’s important for us because it means we can give guys an opportunity to play, which means that then they are more ready if they get an opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“We have had a good start to the season in terms of results and points.

“We have had six games and won five – so if you have not got an enthusiastic group which is looking to play and looking to be involved, then there is something clearly wrong.

“Everyone is in a good place, but we know that it is football and life – there is always something around the corner.

“We can still improve, that is for sure we haven’t cracked it yet.

“We have got lots of things to do and to get better at, but that is normal at this stage of the season.”

Potter is expected to utilise some of the under-23s players, as he did for the 2-0 win at Cardiff in the last round.

Defender Tariq Lamptey is also in contention to make a long-awaited comeback.

Lamptey has not featured since December 2020 because of a serious hamstring injury, but was an unused substitute on Sunday.

“He is in the squad, in the 18, so there’s a good chance,” Potter said.

“It is great for him and great for the fans because is an exciting player. He has had a frustrating time

“He has played a lot of his games behind closed doors, so it would be fantastic for everybody for him to be on the pitch.”

Dan Burn should be involved again after showing no reaction following his return from a knee problem, but midfielder Yves Bissouma will not feature as he continues to manage his own knee issue.

Potter has fond memories of Swansea, having taken charge in June 2018 after leaving Swedish club Ostersunds.

“I had a wonderful time there, it is a fantastic club with great people,” he said.

“The fans are amazing, people behind the scenes are all great people.

“I will be forever grateful to Swansea City for giving me the opportunity to manage a fantastic club.

“You can see what they are trying to do.

“I am sure with the right support, patience and time that (we) will see Swansea back in the Premier League with Russell (Martin), because I think there is huge potential there.”